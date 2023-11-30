"We are not a selling club and that's very clear, but the human being in me understands that life is about growth and there are targets.
"It's the same way I dealt with Cassius Mailula's situation. As difficult as it was for us to let go of Cassius when there are big opportunities, there's a possibility for growth and it makes sense for all parties involved, Sundowns included.
"But I can't entertain it [rumours] at the moment because it's just talk. There is nothing on the table at the moment, but he's an unbelievable football player.
"He's an incredible human being, such a kind-hearted soul and a very important part of our team. It is difficult to entertain those kinds of talks because it is just talks and there is nothing concrete.
"If I answer it only as a Sundowns coach, I would say to you 'hands off'. It is the same way when you go to Manchester City and you ask for Kyle Walker, it's very difficult."
Mudau joined Sundowns in the 2020/21 season from Black Leopards and has since made more than 100 appearances for the club, scoring four goals while providing two assists.
Mokwena squashes rumours of a Mudau move from Sundowns
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says the club has not received enquiries for in-form fullback Khuliso Mudau and that only a good offer would see them sell him.
Mudau has been linked with a move to English Premiership side Burnley after his consistent performances for Sundowns and Bafana Bafana.
The 28-year-old is the reigning defender of the season, and he is one of the best players in the DStv Premiership this season as he has already helped Masandawana to an African Football League (AFL) title and remains unbeaten in the league.
"The Sundowns coach says 'Sailor' is going nowhere, because I'm very selfish and we need our best players," Mokwena told the media after their 2-0 victory over SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, where they broke a new record of nine consecutive wins at the start of the season.
Goals by Peter Shalulile and Lucas Costa saw Sundowns register a victory and reclaim their top spot in the log standings.
Rulani aims to take Sundowns back to top spot
"We are not a selling club and that's very clear, but the human being in me understands that life is about growth and there are targets.
"It's the same way I dealt with Cassius Mailula's situation. As difficult as it was for us to let go of Cassius when there are big opportunities, there's a possibility for growth and it makes sense for all parties involved, Sundowns included.
"But I can't entertain it [rumours] at the moment because it's just talk. There is nothing on the table at the moment, but he's an unbelievable football player.
"He's an incredible human being, such a kind-hearted soul and a very important part of our team. It is difficult to entertain those kinds of talks because it is just talks and there is nothing concrete.
"If I answer it only as a Sundowns coach, I would say to you 'hands off'. It is the same way when you go to Manchester City and you ask for Kyle Walker, it's very difficult."
Mudau joined Sundowns in the 2020/21 season from Black Leopards and has since made more than 100 appearances for the club, scoring four goals while providing two assists.
Flying start for Sundowns’ champs league campaign
Lebusa lauds Sundowns' maturity after AFL triumph
Sundowns coach Mokwena picks Shalulile and Robeiro for AFL final against Wydad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos