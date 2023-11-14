×

Letters

READER LETTER | Humanity will be the victim when war ends

14 November 2023 - 10:50
It is indeed a monumental tragedy that we live and survive in an insane world. Powerful nations and their allies launch full onslaughts against civilians in acts of genocide unseen in recorded human history. Resistance is often criticised as futile given the grotesque power imbalance between the various sides. The civilian infrastructures have become a shooting gallery as young and old are dismembered.

War continues on a scale that is truly shocking. The global community looks on while the savagery continues. The battle for the heart and soul of helpless communities rages on unabated. This is the story of courageous people who face horrors beyond belief, a people whose story is seldom told in the forums of the world, a story about war and its consequences.

When blood is spilled on such a massive scale, there are no winners only various kinds of pain. The combination of revelations about the scale and intensity of the killings, the complicity of Western nations, the failure to intervene and the suppression of information about what is actually happening is a shocking indictment, not just of the UN Security Council, but even more so of governments and individuals who could have prevented what was happening but chose not to do so.

The tragedy of brutal warfare in the conflict zones have taken on a new dimension – many have come to accept the conflict as a perpetual state, an enterprise to be managed rather than ended as soon as possible. The ultimate war to end all wars. Humanity will be the ultimate victim.

Farouk Araie

