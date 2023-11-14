It is indeed a monumental tragedy that we live and survive in an insane world. Powerful nations and their allies launch full onslaughts against civilians in acts of genocide unseen in recorded human history. Resistance is often criticised as futile given the grotesque power imbalance between the various sides. The civilian infrastructures have become a shooting gallery as young and old are dismembered.
War continues on a scale that is truly shocking. The global community looks on while the savagery continues. The battle for the heart and soul of helpless communities rages on unabated. This is the story of courageous people who face horrors beyond belief, a people whose story is seldom told in the forums of the world, a story about war and its consequences.
When blood is spilled on such a massive scale, there are no winners only various kinds of pain. The combination of revelations about the scale and intensity of the killings, the complicity of Western nations, the failure to intervene and the suppression of information about what is actually happening is a shocking indictment, not just of the UN Security Council, but even more so of governments and individuals who could have prevented what was happening but chose not to do so.
The tragedy of brutal warfare in the conflict zones have taken on a new dimension – many have come to accept the conflict as a perpetual state, an enterprise to be managed rather than ended as soon as possible. The ultimate war to end all wars. Humanity will be the ultimate victim.
Farouk Araie
READER LETTER | Humanity will be the victim when war ends
It is indeed a monumental tragedy that we live and survive in an insane world. Powerful nations and their allies launch full onslaughts against civilians in acts of genocide unseen in recorded human history. Resistance is often criticised as futile given the grotesque power imbalance between the various sides. The civilian infrastructures have become a shooting gallery as young and old are dismembered.
War continues on a scale that is truly shocking. The global community looks on while the savagery continues. The battle for the heart and soul of helpless communities rages on unabated. This is the story of courageous people who face horrors beyond belief, a people whose story is seldom told in the forums of the world, a story about war and its consequences.
When blood is spilled on such a massive scale, there are no winners only various kinds of pain. The combination of revelations about the scale and intensity of the killings, the complicity of Western nations, the failure to intervene and the suppression of information about what is actually happening is a shocking indictment, not just of the UN Security Council, but even more so of governments and individuals who could have prevented what was happening but chose not to do so.
The tragedy of brutal warfare in the conflict zones have taken on a new dimension – many have come to accept the conflict as a perpetual state, an enterprise to be managed rather than ended as soon as possible. The ultimate war to end all wars. Humanity will be the ultimate victim.
Farouk Araie
TESSA DOOMS | Urgent change a matter of life and death for millions in SA
Web Summit appoints new CEO after predecessor quit over Israel-Hamas comments
‘A part of me died on the day,’ says mom of taxi boss killed by two hitmen
Israel strikes crowded Gaza camp; says Hamas commander killed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos