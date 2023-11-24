Can this guy who is masquerading as a mayor in a town in the Free State please respect our intelligence? I am referring to Xolani Tseletsele, who was recently suspended after a video in which he displayed thuggish tendencies towards a resident who complained about potholes was circulated.
Tseletsele now turns around and says the video was circulated to block him from becoming an MEC. You yourself created the video. Had you not acted so thuggish, there would be no video to circulate. So, do not try to find scapegoats where there are none.
One wonders what calibre of leaders we have been gifted with in our beloved country of late. Can you picture a dignified guy who is today driven around in a dignified mayoral car wearing a dignified mayoral chain, suddenly the next day appearing in shorts in your yard, hurling insults and threatening you in front of your wife and children just because you have, as an ordinary citizen, voiced your dissatisfaction with service delivery?
Just recently, a school principal decided to prevent seven pupils from sitting for their final matric exams because he suddenly realised that they were too “stupid” to sit for exams.
A few years ago, another teacher decided to lower a young pupil into a pit toilet to retrieve his precious cellphone. How do these dubious characters manage to be put in leadership positions in the first place? Tseletsele says he has apologised for his grossly unbecoming behaviour to the resident. Apologising is not enough. Do the honourable thing by resigning because it is clear the crown of mayorship or any leadership is too heavy for your head.
Alexius Phiri, email
READER LETTER | Mr mayor, do the honourable thing
