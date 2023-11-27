×

Letters

READER LETTER | Poor economic set-ups play into right wingers' hands

27 November 2023 - 13:53
File photo.
Image: Reuters

Over decades of political observation in diverse countries, including SA, I saw the political pendulum swinging from left to right – and back again.

The typical cycle is directly related to economic upswings and downward trends. In prosperous economic times more job opportunities are created. Workers from other countries and different population groups are sought after and welcomed.

Related to this is the fact that prosperous countries have decreasing population growth and ageing populations. That creates a need for specifically younger immigrants.

European economies in general are currently facing challenges, also due to the Russia/Ukraine war. That leads to an anti-immigrant sentiment in Europe. The trend has been obvious in recent times. A more worrying trend is the swing to the right based on ideological grounds and racial superiority. It became a visible trend in the US under Donald Trump and the far-right Geert Wilders in the Netherlands. Poor economic conditions play into the hands of ideologists.

Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria

