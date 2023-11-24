The recommended sanction by parliament’s ethics committee regarding the EFF’s unruly, selfish and ill-disciplined behaviour during this year’s Sona is just a slap on the wrist.
The committee needs harsher sanctions to deter future occurrences. Ten days of not going to the National Assembly and 10 days’ salary deductionis child’s play to old men who should be exemplary.
South Africans cannot stand by and look on while a bunch ofbelly-full hooligans show disrespect to the highest office in our land. The EFF can practise its democratic right to protest and oppose the ruling party without gangster style, hot headed attitude. The sooner they behave properly and with discipline the more votes they will attract next year.
The continuing culture of going around as if you own the electorate or citizenry is not helping their cause,even when they have a point to make. One wonders who advises them on any matter, be it legal or otherwise, because by the look of things, they always have clouds hanging over their heads on one issue or the other. They have so many cases dragging before the courts of law, including Julius Malema’s firearm discharge in public.
Sfanele Boo, e-mail
READER LETTER | Ethics committee needs harsher sanctions
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
