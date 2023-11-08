READER LETTER | Ramaphosa, Gordhan to blame

Both President Cyril Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan should take the blame for the leadership within public entities. Surely, their stability would spiral out of control to hinder the shift towards renewal and have destructive consequences for the country.
As it takes a lot of doing to get things right on a solid footing, Ramaphosa let Gordhan to impose himself in the corporate governance affairs of these entities. Hence many executives were rightly annoyed by Gordhan’s meddling in the operational activities.
Needless to say, Eskom became enmeshed in an illegal intelligence gathering assignment, whose funding hinges on the wrongful exercise of public power by Gordhan. Worse, Gordhan pulled a somersault by pussy footing about his intimate knowledge of skulduggery weighing the utility down to shield top-level perpetrators.
Even the rascals know that Gordhan overstated the unbridled corruption in Eskom as the root cause of its worst failure to solve the persistent loadshedding battering the economy. No doubt Gordhan has a hold on Ramaphosa, who defiled the sanctity of servant leadership with illegitimate secrecies actuated by greed for power.
Ethically speaking, Ramaphosa surrendered to cultivate transparency and accountability in his intransigent administration. Yet the governing party leadership preoccupied itself with purging those who wouldn’t toe the line to shield Ramaphosa’s shenanigans from public scrutiny. That fanned divisions, breeding dissidents and splinter groups.
Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni
