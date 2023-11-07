×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Parties must respect democratic processes

07 November 2023 - 11:17
Parliament- File image.
THE Parliament- File image.
Image: Anton Scholtz

Democracy does not allow government to be dictated to by a party. The party stands for its own constituency, not for the people of the country as a whole. In a democracy, there is nothing like a ruling party – if noted it can be called a majority party.

Not for vetoes in parliament. The speaker is not the decider of decisions. The speaker is like a secretary in parliament. Parliamentary issues are taken to an upper body –neutral and non-political – to be decided upon. Not by a speaker aligned to a political party. The decisions are bound to be biased.

Parliament is a neutral body working towards the interests of the country, not protecting political party members by claiming majorities by means of votes. That is where democracy is wrongly practiced – where are the jurists to rectify this malfeasance?

Parliament cannot be held at the behest of a political party. The country will not progress if this is allowed to continue. All issues coming out of parliament should be made bills by the judiciary after having been scanned, not by parliamentarians who are commissioned by parties to stand for them in parliament. This is all bias too. SA must go back to the true democratic government.

Themba Brown, Soweto

READER LETTER | DA, ANC must join forces to save SA

As long as we are prepared to perpetuate the mentality of always looking at life as one race seeking to dominate over other races, we will never ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

READER LETTER | SA won't listen to EFF's tired race gospel any more

Early this year, Mzwanele Manyi left ATM and joined the EFF. He was parachuted to parliament. A few weeks ago, the former public protector Busisiwe ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Soccer bosses need to follow rugby’s example

Unfortunately, school football is dead and buried. All rugby clubs are coached by local coaches. They play rugby the South African way.
Opinion
4 days ago

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
Phala Phala court case