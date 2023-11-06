Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is optimistic that they will overturn the 2-1 defeat they suffered in the African Football League (AFL) final first leg in Morocco when they host the return leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Wydad secured a win through an own goal by Rivaldo Coetzee and a long-range strike from Anas Serrhat, while Abdelmounaim Boutouil scored the important away goal from the spot kick.
Sundowns will need to win by 1-0 to clinch the final and Mokwena said they will do what they can to become the champions of the inaugural competition.
“What will be the difference in the second leg? We have to prepare now and try to recover the players and try to get to SA as quickly as possible,” Mokwena told the media during the post-match conference.
“Try to give the players a lot of rest. Try to make sure they understand it is not over. We still have the second leg to play and we will do everything we can to make sure that we are champions at the end of the day.”
Mokwena said there are positives he took from the first leg heading into the return leg and will build on that as they look to overturn the scoreline.
“For now to just focus on the positives that we showed very good character. We fought very hard against a good opponent in a very good atmosphere under a lot of pressure with intense fans,” he said.
Mokwena optimistic Sundowns will overturn Wydad first leg defeat
Image: Veli Nhlapo
"We then scored an away goal, important for us in Pretoria, that’s another positive. How we performed in the second half after traveling to Cairo, which was another difficult trip for us with a lot of complications and having to travel to Casablanca after and we have been away from home for a very long time.
“And we still finished the stronger of the two teams in the second half, so I want to congratulate my players and take those and only focus on the positives.”
With his side conceding for the first time in this competition on Sunday against Wydad, Mokwena refused to blame anyone and said he shouldered the responsibility.
“Whenever the team loses the match, it is always the coach’s responsibility. So, I’m the first one before going into the players. I’m the first one to take full responsibility.
“Full accountability for the results. If there is anybody to be blamed at any moment, whether it is a goal conceded or mistakes led to the goals conceded, the coach must be blamed it is me.”
