Letters

READER LETTER | Mushrooming businesses spiralling out of control

02 November 2023 - 07:57
Residents go about their business in Orlando East, Soweto, yesterday. Consumers have been urged to check sell by dates on products on offer in spaza shops.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Recently, we the residents of Pholatownship under Emalahleni municipality in Mpumalanga have been reporting illegal business practices to our officials with no luck.

The disturbing patterns within our midst are mushrooming, foreign-owned businesses where they erect one corrugated structure after another – selling magwinya, fish and chips, African muthi, Zozo salons, etc.

Entering our township, one cannot miss them, they operate everywhere and cause huge traffic jams to the already congested area. Our municipality doesn’t bother to monitor them though it has bylaws to do so.

It is disgusting and annoying to witness this on a daily basis. Can the municipality act before this uncalled-for situation spirals out of control and maybe bring home affairs officials to verify whether these people are in our country legally.

Sello Mambiza Nkosi, e -mail

