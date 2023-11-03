×

Letters

READER LETTER | Chiefs hooligans easily identifiable

03 November 2023 - 09:42
Cavin Johnson, interim coach at Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs Twitter

Haile Selassie, who was emperor of Ethiopia from 1930 to 1974, is credited to have said: “Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted... that has made it possible for evil to triumph.”

This is true of Kaizer Chiefs management, the PSL/Safa and those multitudes who pride themselves as custodians of the famous Love & Peace emblem. Chiefs’ management claims the bulk of their supporters are a peaceful bunch and only a few supporters are hooligans responsible for bringing violence to the stadiums.

But what proactive action has management undertaken? Have they sent envoys to the different supporters’ branches to discuss this evil phenomenon threatening the very existence of this eminent club?

Are the fans who descend on stadiums unable to tell thugs sitting next to them that the buck stops here and eject them from stadium? Supporters should be brave enough to say no Chiefs supporter will come and cause violence. As Sowetan editorial has pointed out, there is enough technology to identify these culprits.

TV cameras are always, during matches, zooming into the crowds showing, among other things, fans displaying messages on placards or displaying their fanciful regalia. Arethose same cameras unable to zoom in on those thugs throwing missiles?

Anonymous, e -mail

