Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi must urgently request the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the serious allegations against economic development MEC Tasneem Motara and her husband.
A group of concerned Gauteng Gambling Board (GGB) employees have written a joint letter to Lesufi regarding allegations of maladministration, financial misconduct and institutional capture.
In January, acting CEO Thiran Marimuthu was removed from his position by the MEC because his term had exceeded six months. This took place at a time when the GGB was in the process of appointing a permanent CEO. However, it seems like the MEC overstepped by terminating the employment of the acting CEO, as the power to do so lies with the board.
Motara then appointed Karabo Mbele as acting CEO for six months or until a permanent CEO is appointed, whichever comes first. She was appointed despite not having the necessary qualifications.
If this government is serious about running a transparent government, they would take the allegations made by the employees of the GGB seriously.
Patrick Atkinson MPL, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for economic development
READER LETTER | GGB shenanigans need Lesufi’s attention
Image: Freddy Mavunda
