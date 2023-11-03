×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | GGB shenanigans need Lesufi’s attention

03 November 2023 - 09:27
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi must urgently request the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the serious allegations against economic development MEC Tasneem Motara and her husband.

A group of concerned Gauteng Gambling Board (GGB) employees have written a joint letter to Lesufi regarding allegations of maladministration, financial misconduct and institutional capture.

In January, acting CEO Thiran Marimuthu was removed from his position by the MEC because his term had exceeded six months. This took place at a time when the GGB was in the process of appointing a permanent CEO. However, it seems like the MEC overstepped by terminating the employment of the acting CEO, as the power to do so lies with the board.

Motara then appointed Karabo Mbele as acting CEO for six months or until a permanent CEO is appointed, whichever comes first. She was appointed despite not having the necessary qualifications.

If this government is serious about running a transparent government, they would take the allegations made by the employees of the GGB seriously.

Patrick Atkinson MPL, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for economic development

READER LETTER | Soccer bosses need to follow rugby’s example

Unfortunately, school football is dead and buried. All rugby clubs are coached by local coaches. They play rugby the South African way.
Opinion
21 hours ago

READER LETTER | Mushrooming businesses spiralling out of control

Recently, we the residents of Pholatownship under Emalahleni municipality in Mpumalanga have been reporting illegal business practices to our ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTERS | We need laws that protect people

The governing party must devise a way that will allow the citizens of our country to participate in the amendment of certain clauses in our ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget
RECAP | This win will inspire a lot of people, says Kolisi as Webb Ellis trophy ...