Letters

READER LETTER | Citizens must wake up, boycott foreign spaza shops

02 November 2023 - 08:42
Two children from Soweto died from suspected poisoning after allegedly eating biscuits from this spaza shop in Naledi on Sunday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

It is an utter disgrace that right in front of our noses in our motherland, law enforcement agencies could not detect the influx of foreigners who are all over Mzansi – from urban areas, townships, towns, cities and even far-flung areas in the former homelands.

How could it be that our spaza shops are infiltrated by foreign nationals opening up shops with the same modus operandi, putting iron bars on their businesses. How could it be that all the spaza shops are run by men only without their spouses? Wake up SA, the war is now on our doorsteps. They know that if they attack South Africans, their families will be safe where they come from.

Presently, our children have been subjected to poor and expired food provided by these foreign nationals.They recycle expired snacks right in front of our law enforcement agencies, and when the masses confront them we are labelled xenophobic. We are on our own and the government has dumped us. The way forward is to go back and claim what is ours and not buy from their shops.

Rey Ntusi Ngema, Soweto

