Letters

READER LETTER | World Cup triumph did not erase our woes

01 November 2023 - 14:42
Eben Etzebeth and captain Siya Kolisi during a press briefing at the OR Tambo international airport after arriving from conquering the Rugby world cup in France. South Africans came in numbers at the airport to celebrate the team's victory.
Eben Etzebeth and captain Siya Kolisi during a press briefing at the OR Tambo international airport after arriving from conquering the Rugby world cup in France. South Africans came in numbers at the airport to celebrate the team's victory.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Remember 2019, and don’t repeat the same mistake. The few weeks of euphoria following the Springboks triumph in Japan were followed by months of the same broken dreams.

We had the Brackenfell school racism saga in the Western Cape, then Witbank and Centurion. The rugby success didn’t remove the smell of political rot. Even in the midst of Covid-19, politicians and their friends continued to steal from the poor.

Money meant for Covid-19 victims was siphoned off by the connected who celebrated the 2019 World Cup victory in Japan. A leopard cannot change its spots. Enjoy this moment. Dance all you want. But remember the problems we had before the Rugby World Cup final in Paris will still continue as long as those who created them are enjoying the comforts of power in the Union Buildings.

Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus will not end load shedding, corruption and incompetence. Today we will have a reality check as finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers a stark warning about the headwinds facing this country.

Close your ears to their empty promises of improving sports in poor areas. Today we watch the hypocrisy of parliamentarians to local councils who claim to be ambassadors of excellence as exemplified by Kolisi and the team, whereas their constituents contend with mediocrity.

No clean water. Rubbish decorating the streets. Municipalities falling apart. It is easier to rename William Nicol to Winnie Madikizela Mandela than to uproot the cancer of corruption. If you really want the Springboks’ win to last forever, you have next year. Register to vote. Use your vote to make this a better country.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, e -mail

