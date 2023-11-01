Remember 2019, and don’t repeat the same mistake. The few weeks of euphoria following the Springboks triumph in Japan were followed by months of the same broken dreams.
We had the Brackenfell school racism saga in the Western Cape, then Witbank and Centurion. The rugby success didn’t remove the smell of political rot. Even in the midst of Covid-19, politicians and their friends continued to steal from the poor.
Money meant for Covid-19 victims was siphoned off by the connected who celebrated the 2019 World Cup victory in Japan. A leopard cannot change its spots. Enjoy this moment. Dance all you want. But remember the problems we had before the Rugby World Cup final in Paris will still continue as long as those who created them are enjoying the comforts of power in the Union Buildings.
Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus will not end load shedding, corruption and incompetence. Today we will have a reality check as finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers a stark warning about the headwinds facing this country.
Close your ears to their empty promises of improving sports in poor areas. Today we watch the hypocrisy of parliamentarians to local councils who claim to be ambassadors of excellence as exemplified by Kolisi and the team, whereas their constituents contend with mediocrity.
No clean water. Rubbish decorating the streets. Municipalities falling apart. It is easier to rename William Nicol to Winnie Madikizela Mandela than to uproot the cancer of corruption. If you really want the Springboks’ win to last forever, you have next year. Register to vote. Use your vote to make this a better country.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, e -mail
READER LETTER | World Cup triumph did not erase our woes
Image: Thulani Mbele
Remember 2019, and don’t repeat the same mistake. The few weeks of euphoria following the Springboks triumph in Japan were followed by months of the same broken dreams.
We had the Brackenfell school racism saga in the Western Cape, then Witbank and Centurion. The rugby success didn’t remove the smell of political rot. Even in the midst of Covid-19, politicians and their friends continued to steal from the poor.
Money meant for Covid-19 victims was siphoned off by the connected who celebrated the 2019 World Cup victory in Japan. A leopard cannot change its spots. Enjoy this moment. Dance all you want. But remember the problems we had before the Rugby World Cup final in Paris will still continue as long as those who created them are enjoying the comforts of power in the Union Buildings.
Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus will not end load shedding, corruption and incompetence. Today we will have a reality check as finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers a stark warning about the headwinds facing this country.
Close your ears to their empty promises of improving sports in poor areas. Today we watch the hypocrisy of parliamentarians to local councils who claim to be ambassadors of excellence as exemplified by Kolisi and the team, whereas their constituents contend with mediocrity.
No clean water. Rubbish decorating the streets. Municipalities falling apart. It is easier to rename William Nicol to Winnie Madikizela Mandela than to uproot the cancer of corruption. If you really want the Springboks’ win to last forever, you have next year. Register to vote. Use your vote to make this a better country.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, e -mail
READER LETTER | US war record of late not looking too good
READER LETTER | Internet service provider should be taken to task
READER LETTER | Well done to the Springboks world cup winning team
READER LETTER | Ban them in all forms
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos