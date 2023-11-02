×

Letters

READER LETTERS | We need laws that protect people

02 November 2023 - 08:26
File photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The governing party must devise a way that will allow the citizens of our country to participate in the amendment of certain clauses in our constitution and some of our laws.

The press releases they use only serve the elite who are one way or the other the culprits behind all this mess.It is a fact that print media can only be accessed and used by a few, considering the issue of illiteracy in SA . Let alone technology.

The issue of oral presentation will find a majority, provided there is education first. Communication departments of local municipalities must arrange workshops, visits to churches, schools, old age homes, etc to educate people about the law they want to amend or repeal.

They must explain truthfully why it must be amended and how a new law will save and serve the country. This initiative can be used like a census model or an Expanded Public Works Programme. It sounds too much of a job but at least it will reflect the wishes of the people.

It is costly but considering the crime rate in this country, we need a Criminal Procedure Act and an Human Rights Bill that is in the best interest of the majority. ANC is not going to fight criminality with existing laws.

An example is looting kingpin Jacob Zuma, who is manipulating and holding the NPA at ransom all in the name of his human rights. Do we honestly think thugs and killers deserve protection? Does a person who killed five innocent children need his rights protected?

People looted and used the loot to fight law enforcement agencies. They fraudulently get tenders, when they are caught they fight to keep their ill-gotten moola . Is this constitution and our laws serving law-abiding citizens or do they protect thugs? I believe the governing party drafted our laws knowing that they wanted to steal, so they purposefully created the loopholes.

Lindokuhle Ngobeni, Barberton Farm Prison

