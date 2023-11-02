Minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa thanked SA Rugby's Rassie Erasmus for being brave in fostering diversity in the sport.
"It was Rassie, among others, who influenced the decision to appoint Siya as captain. He was criticised. History be the judge, the team came back with a trophy in the 2019 world cup," Kodwa said.
"It was Rassie who influenced the decision to appoint Jacques Nienaber as head couch. He was criticised again for appointing someone without experience. History be the judge, he brought us back trophies."
The team will parade the trophy through the capital city with streets already filled with people in anticipation of seeing the team. They are expected to reach Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon before going to Soweto.
WATCH | Kolisi tells cheering crowd diversity is SA's strength
Streets filled with people as Boks victory parade begins
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
"Diversity is our strength."
This was the message of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who took to the podium to address fans at the team's welcoming ceremony at the Union Buildings on Thursday
Kolisi and the Boks arrived in a yellow and green bus to a cheering crowd and media entourage.
Even police officers and government employees were star struck and were seen taking selfies with the team and some chanting "Siya, Siya. Elizabeth" (referring to Eben Eztebeth).
Delivering his speech to fans, Kolisi said the Boks demonstrated how diversity was a strength the country has over others.
"We are very diverse, just like you guys are out there. We just wanted to show that diversity is our strength in South Africa.
"We need to use our diversity to our advantage. It's a powerful force that other countries don't have that we have."
Kolisi encouraged President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet to also promote diversity in the government.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave
Springboks to kickoff trophy tour at the Union Buildings this morning
Preparations are underway at the Union Buildings in Pretoria where the world champions, the Springboks are set to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa for a welcome ceremony.
"The welcome ceremony...for the national team signifies the start of the Rugby World Champions’ National Trophy Tour," said the Presidency this week.
The team arrived home on Tuesday to thunderous celebrations at the OR Tambo International Airport.
They beat New Zealand, making them the first team to win the Rugby World Cup four times.
Image: GCIS
Image: GCIS
Image: GCIS
Image: GCIS
Image: GCIS
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
Saru announces details of World Cup trophy tour in four provinces
