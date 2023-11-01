×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

US’s war record of late

READER LETTER | US war record of late not looking too good

01 November 2023 - 14:30
People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip
People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip
Image: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

If I was a Palestinian and saw some humongous aircraft carrier parked off the Gaza coast, and there were rumblings coming from Washington DC that the US was prepping to enter the war I would be overjoyed.

Just look at the US’s war record of late. It fights the Vietcong for decades and loses the war and hands over the placeto the North Vietnamese; the enemy. The cost in American and Vietnamese lives: 1,300,000. It fights a war with Iraq and ends up with its tail between its legs.

It never found a nuclear bomb, gas warfare matériel or any WMD for that matter. Embarrassing to say the least.

It then goes into Afghanistan to eliminate the Taliban and after a protracted war and massive cost in lives, it leaves behind enough highly sophisticated military hardware to equip any country’s armed forces…. .so not only does it lose a war but fully kits out the enemy in its retreat.

Closer to home it fully supported SA’s military intrusion into Angola, only to drop us in the poop as the then SA Army was about to enter the capital. So, it stands to reason that history is firmly against who the Americans back and who they want to eliminate with regard to the horrors of the Middle East.

If history repeats itself as it always does, we are in for a horrendous trip to Hell, unless some people come to their senses.

Dr Peter C Baker, Parktown North

READER LETTER | Internet service provider should be taken to task

The internet has become an important part of our lives. Without internet, you can’t do much. It has become a necessity but it remains expensive. ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Well done to the Springboks world cup winning team

Twenty-eight years ago was the last time I watched the Rugby World Cup final match in 1995 and you do not have to guess which side I wanted to be ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Ban them in all forms

It used to be an ace up the sleeve that people watched for but for me as a teacher it was a note that I watched for. Now however it is more likely to ...
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Information war blurs lines of truth and lies

The gruesome bombing of a hospital in Gaza has started an information war that is shaking the communication world into a new dimension.
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget
RECAP | This win will inspire a lot of people, says Kolisi as Webb Ellis trophy ...