If I was a Palestinian and saw some humongous aircraft carrier parked off the Gaza coast, and there were rumblings coming from Washington DC that the US was prepping to enter the war I would be overjoyed.
Just look at the US’s war record of late. It fights the Vietcong for decades and loses the war and hands over the placeto the North Vietnamese; the enemy. The cost in American and Vietnamese lives: 1,300,000. It fights a war with Iraq and ends up with its tail between its legs.
It never found a nuclear bomb, gas warfare matériel or any WMD for that matter. Embarrassing to say the least.
It then goes into Afghanistan to eliminate the Taliban and after a protracted war and massive cost in lives, it leaves behind enough highly sophisticated military hardware to equip any country’s armed forces…. .so not only does it lose a war but fully kits out the enemy in its retreat.
Closer to home it fully supported SA’s military intrusion into Angola, only to drop us in the poop as the then SA Army was about to enter the capital. So, it stands to reason that history is firmly against who the Americans back and who they want to eliminate with regard to the horrors of the Middle East.
If history repeats itself as it always does, we are in for a horrendous trip to Hell, unless some people come to their senses.
Dr Peter C Baker, Parktown North
READER LETTER | US war record of late not looking too good
Image: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images
