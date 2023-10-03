×

Letters

READER LETTER | Shopping centres fail to cater for pedestrians

03 October 2023 - 10:24
Bridge City shopping centre in KwaMashu, north of Durban, was relaunched on Wednesday.
Image: supplied

Virtually nobody listens to the majority of this country. This manifests in many of our structural designs. The classic example is shopping centres.

Many pedestrians walk a long way before reaching these shopping areas enclosed with perimeter brick walls or palisades. Motorists are catered for with convenient entrances and exits. Often fences and palisades are cut or broken to access centres.

Then we cry foul of vandalism and lawlessness when we should have taken note of existing foot paths paved during the construction phase.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni

