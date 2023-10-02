In the Eastern Cape, two black mothers killed themselves and their children due to poverty. Yes, poverty in the land of plenty; poverty not caused by any natural disaster or so-called “climate change”, but poverty caused by our own selfish and greedy black government officials.
READER LETTER | Greedy politicians fuel poverty
Image: Phill Magakoe
In the Eastern Cape, two black mothers killed themselves and their children due to poverty. Yes, poverty in the land of plenty; poverty not caused by any natural disaster or so-called “climate change”, but poverty caused by our own selfish and greedy black government officials.
Politicians’ hearts have grown cold; their moral compass is completely broken, and they simply do not care about the vulnerable people in society. Here is the government’s solution to the plight of the poor and marginalised: “Do not have children if you cannot afford to look after them.”
Poverty is another name for slavery. Poor blacks will be forever chained to their task masters, the government, through the social grant system. The phrase: ” Better life for all”, really means, better life for all politicians and their families, and excludes poor blacks.
The two tragedies in the Eastern Cape went almost unnoticed in the media because they were busy promoting the foul-mouthed Malema, boring us with Ukraine propaganda, and sympathising with the former “president protector” Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
To show how uncaring our black government is, the social development department returned billions of rand to Treasury while desperate mothers and their children were dying of hunger. Thousands of graduates are sitting at home unemployed, while hundreds of them are being exploited by Lindiwe Zulu through her “stay impoverished” programme called “internship”, which boasts a price tag of R6,500pm.
Politics has no relation to morals. So, in the wake of our greedy brand of politics, the truth is left butchered. And so is morality, decency, integrity and honesty. Because of these evil politicians, the once beautiful and prosperous country, SA, is cursed.
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
