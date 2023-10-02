×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Greedy politicians fuel poverty

02 October 2023 - 11:47
South African citizen protesting against poverty.
South African citizen protesting against poverty.
Image: Phill Magakoe

In the Eastern Cape, two black mothers killed themselves and their children due to poverty. Yes, poverty in the land of plenty; poverty not caused by any natural disaster or so-called “climate change”, but poverty caused by our own selfish and greedy black government officials.

Politicians’ hearts have grown cold; their moral compass is completely broken, and they simply do not care about the vulnerable people in society. Here is the government’s solution to the plight of the poor and marginalised: “Do not have children if you cannot afford to look after them.”

Poverty is another name for slavery. Poor blacks will be forever chained to their task masters, the government, through the social grant system. The phrase: ” Better life for all”, really means, better life for all politicians and their families, and excludes poor blacks.

The two tragedies in the Eastern Cape went almost unnoticed in the media because they were busy promoting the foul-mouthed Malema, boring us with Ukraine propaganda, and sympathising with the former “president protector” Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

To show how uncaring our black government is, the social development department returned billions of rand to Treasury while desperate mothers and their children were dying of hunger. Thousands of graduates are sitting at home unemployed, while hundreds of them are being exploited by Lindiwe Zulu through her “stay impoverished” programme called “internship”, which boasts a price tag of R6,500pm.

Politics has no relation to morals. So, in the wake of our greedy brand of politics, the truth is left butchered. And so is morality, decency, integrity and honesty. Because of these evil politicians, the once beautiful and prosperous country, SA, is cursed.

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City

 

READER LETTER | Small parties are cults without succession plans

Since the dawn of democracy, the ANC has been in power, particularly at national level. The governing party has changed presidents almost every ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | India's contribution to world civilization inspiring

French philosopher Voltaire wrote: It is important to note that Greek polymath and mathematician Pythogoras left the island of Samos, his home, and ...
Opinion
3 days ago

READER LETTER | Residents must fight crime together

It is time the police and communities work together to curb this challenge. Otherwise, criminals will continue with impunity.
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million