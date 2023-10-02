Since the dawn of democracy, the ANC has been in power, particularly at national level. The governing party has changed presidents almost every 10years. This is a party that is more than 100 years old.
Interestingly, some small political parties are undemocratic. They promote personality cults, where the party is seen through the image of its leader. Chief Gatsha Buthelezi (may hissoul rest in peace) founded the IFP in 1975 and remained the party leader for many years.
When he finally stepped down, the party lost its identity. The current leader is struggling to find his feet.
The UDM has been in existence for 26 years. Since it’s inception, Bantu Holomisa has been – and still is – its leader. Nothing suggests he will step down anytime soon.
Nelson Themba Godi is the former deputy president of the PAC. When he left, he formed his own political party, APC, in 2007 and he has been its president since. In 2013, Julius Malema formed theE FF after he was expelled from theANC. He too has been the EFF leader since its formation.
In December 2024,the red berets will hold their elective conference. It’s a foregone conclusion Malema is going to retain his position. He said so himself. It is clear that the leaders of small parties treat them as their personal fiefdoms. They don’thave a succession plan, deliberately so.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Small parties are cults without succession plans
Image: Kevin Sutherland/ File photo
