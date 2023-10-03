×

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TIMESLIVE - 03 October 2023 - 10:18

Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Four of the five accused have denied being at a gathering at a Vosloorus hostel on the day the soccer star was fatally shot on October 26 2014.

LIVE BLOG | Constable Zungu retakes the stand as Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

Following an early adjournment and a two-week-long break to allow the defence to view photos downloaded from accused Mthobisi Prince Mncube's ...
Defence lawyer accuses witness in Senzo Meyiwa trial of lying

The defence for alleged triggerman Mthobisi Prince Mncube on Monday sought to poke holes in the testimony of a policeman who described him allegedly ...
Defence wants all photos downloaded from Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone

The defence lawyer for Mthobisi Prince Mncube, one of five men on trial for the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, wants access to all the pictures ...
