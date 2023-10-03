×

Letters

READER LETTER | Joburg a failed city run by miscreants

03 October 2023 - 10:02
Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi

Don’t you just love the iniquity of the idiots running the Johannesburg city council?As the once sort of half-decent city of Johannesburg, really a big sprawling mining camp, morphed into a modernish city then re-morphed into an African City (forget the “World ClassAfrican City”…the re’s no such thing baby), and now before our very eyes we have descended into a failed city run by miscreants.

It is run by a coalition of ANC et al, and some miniscule localised mini-party, which is merely a puppet. Everything is broken and/or stolen and that’s it. We are losing 40%-60% of the water we buy from Rand Water.

There are rivers of sewage running down the streets. Potholes are as bad as on the roads of Standerton and Lydenburg. Streetlights and functional traffic lights are a relic of past functional ages.

Parts of the city, in the south mainly, have been without water for days…weeks and even months. No one gives a stuff, it seems. The illustrious mayor cannot attend a public meeting (attended by the minister nogal ) to discuss the chronic lack of water, but can attend the galap**s-up held at the corner of William Nicol Drive and Sandton Drive to celebrate the renaming of the street to Winnie Mandela Drive.

This did have one positive spin off because they had to make sure the traffic lights were working… which they do only on a 50:50 basis. This shows just what the present management of Johannesburg is all about. Flash and no real action. All talk but nothing ever gets done.

The time for real change has come and it can’t happen quickly enough. We must all vote for a change of a government where we the people are being very badly ridden over by a cabal of political kleptocrats, responsible to only themselves.

Dr Peter Baker

Parktown North, Johannesburg

