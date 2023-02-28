×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Mkhwebane ruined by bad company

By READER LETTER - 28 February 2023 - 09:13
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Constitutional Court.
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Constitutional Court.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The public protector’s office is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, all because of the suspended Busi Mkhwebane’s legal costs to defend herself at the section 194 inquiry.

It is estimated that Mkhwebane’s legal fees would exceed R15m. And this impeachment inquiry has caused significant reputational damage to the office of the public protector. The damning evidence that has been revealed at the inquiry has hurt the image of the office.

Mkhwebane’s big mistake was bad company. Her association with the likes of Jacob Zuma landed her in the mess she’s currently facing. Zuma is bad news. A certain judge is currently on suspension because of his association with Msholozi.

Bushy Green. Kagiso, Mogale City

Mkhwebane's legal funding claims are incorrect and rejected, office says

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's insinuation in her section 194 inquiry in parliament that her office has defaulted on funding ...
News
1 week ago

Mkhwebane inquiry draining public protector office’s budget: Gcaleka

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka says parliament’s Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is draining the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand
SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...