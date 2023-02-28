The public protector’s office is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, all because of the suspended Busi Mkhwebane’s legal costs to defend herself at the section 194 inquiry.
It is estimated that Mkhwebane’s legal fees would exceed R15m. And this impeachment inquiry has caused significant reputational damage to the office of the public protector. The damning evidence that has been revealed at the inquiry has hurt the image of the office.
Mkhwebane’s big mistake was bad company. Her association with the likes of Jacob Zuma landed her in the mess she’s currently facing. Zuma is bad news. A certain judge is currently on suspension because of his association with Msholozi.
Bushy Green. Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Mkhwebane ruined by bad company
Image: Thulani Mbele
The public protector’s office is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, all because of the suspended Busi Mkhwebane’s legal costs to defend herself at the section 194 inquiry.
It is estimated that Mkhwebane’s legal fees would exceed R15m. And this impeachment inquiry has caused significant reputational damage to the office of the public protector. The damning evidence that has been revealed at the inquiry has hurt the image of the office.
Mkhwebane’s big mistake was bad company. Her association with the likes of Jacob Zuma landed her in the mess she’s currently facing. Zuma is bad news. A certain judge is currently on suspension because of his association with Msholozi.
Bushy Green. Kagiso, Mogale City
Mkhwebane's legal funding claims are incorrect and rejected, office says
Mkhwebane inquiry draining public protector office’s budget: Gcaleka
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos