×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Microsoft targets internet expansion in Africa, longer-term cloud adoption

By Reuters - 14 December 2022 - 15:58
The software maker has long pushed to bring more people online, playing the role of facilitator among telecoms and electricity providers, governments and non-profits.
The software maker has long pushed to bring more people online, playing the role of facilitator among telecoms and electricity providers, governments and non-profits.
Image: DADO RUVIC

Microsoft Corp aims to secure internet access for 100 million more people in Africa by 2025, teaming up with a satellite provider and setting the stage for longer-term cloud adoption, its President Brad Smith told Reuters.

The software maker has long pushed to bring more people online, playing the role of facilitator among telecoms and electricity providers, governments and non-profits. Since 2017, it helped widen connectivity for 50 million people, including nearly 10 million in Africa, under its so-called Airband initiative.

Now, Microsoft is tapping satellite technology for the program for the first time, aiming to reach remote areas that have had little connectivity. In news pegged to the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, Microsoft said Wednesday it is working with Viasat Inc to expand access in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other countries globally.

MTN lands subsea cable in South Africa to boost Africa's connectivity

MTN South Africa and MTN GlobalConnect, in partnership with a consortium, have landed a 45,000 kilometre subsea cable in South Africa, part of plans ...
News
1 day ago

Smith said the effort was “building a new market for access to the internet, for the use of the cloud, for the power of AI, the ability to harness data. All of these things connect with our business.”

He declined to state Microsoft's financial commitment to Airband but said money “is in some ways the least important part of our contribution” relative to its growing partnerships and helping others make sustainable investments.

Africa, he said, represented a burgeoning talent pool in contrast to declining population growth elsewhere. Microsoft now has more than 500 engineers in Nairobi and more than 200 in Lagos, he said. 

Survey finds South Africans have shrinking trust in the internet

South Africans’ trust in the internet has declined since 2019 amid concerns over privacy and protection of personal data, according to an ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom