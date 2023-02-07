×

Letters

READER LETTER | SA has lost its moral compass

By READER LETTER - 07 February 2023 - 09:18
Image: GCIS

What has gone wrong with our country that crime spreads unabated to all and sundry?  Now even the revered rectors of universities have become target; it leaves me puzzled.

A lot of money supposed to be used for research, providing the necessary tools for teaching and learning has to go to security guards to protect vice-chancellors.

Would I be wrong to assume that political infighting has found its way into the innocent campuses of learning? Can we imagine killing a professor who is busy researching how to deal with loadshedding or how to deal with the resurgence of Covid-19? What a terrible disservice of our country.

This culture is also playing out in the houses of the Lord. The so-called prophets, bishops, or whatever titles they use, are always tailed by heavily armed bodyguards for whatever reasons, heaven knows. We are in a country that has lost its moral compass.

Raletsatsi Makgato , Tzaneen

