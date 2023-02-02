Julius Malema, as a person who liberated you during our apartheid government while you were not born, I wish to put it to you that what you are intending to do on March 20 will not help you and your cronies, but you are plunging this country into a deep dark hole of poverty.
During Jacob Zuma’s looting spree, people died, people lost their jobs, companies lost billions of rand because they wanted to see Zuma back, and it was never to be.
So don’t think the masses of SA are stupid enough to fall into your trap again. President Cyril Ramaphosa is not running Eskom, and also he is not your peer that you can talk about as if he is a nobody. Remember he is the president of the country who you must respect as much as you want to be respected. Don’t think that when you name and shame him we are on your side. All I can say is, we are watching you.
Ramaphosa is democratically elected by the masses of this country and you want to poison everyone to be on your side to fulfil your ambitions.
Remember you still have the VBS case hovering above your head and the one that is in our courts today for discharging a firearm in public. But you want to destabilise the country and as South Africans we are watching your moves.
Rey Ntusi Ngema, Soweto
As South Africans we are watching your moves
READER LETTER | SA is watching Malema's bad moves
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
Julius Malema, as a person who liberated you during our apartheid government while you were not born, I wish to put it to you that what you are intending to do on March 20 will not help you and your cronies, but you are plunging this country into a deep dark hole of poverty.
During Jacob Zuma’s looting spree, people died, people lost their jobs, companies lost billions of rand because they wanted to see Zuma back, and it was never to be.
So don’t think the masses of SA are stupid enough to fall into your trap again. President Cyril Ramaphosa is not running Eskom, and also he is not your peer that you can talk about as if he is a nobody. Remember he is the president of the country who you must respect as much as you want to be respected. Don’t think that when you name and shame him we are on your side. All I can say is, we are watching you.
Ramaphosa is democratically elected by the masses of this country and you want to poison everyone to be on your side to fulfil your ambitions.
Remember you still have the VBS case hovering above your head and the one that is in our courts today for discharging a firearm in public. But you want to destabilise the country and as South Africans we are watching your moves.
Rey Ntusi Ngema, Soweto
SOWETAN | EFF must rethink crippling shutdown
READER LETTER | SA cannot afford further decline caused by politics
READER LETTER | Tender system's for the rich and famous
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos