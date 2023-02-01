Unlikely Ramaphosa will remove minister who is his biggest backer for second term
ONGAMA MTIMKA | Problems at Eskom are bigger than Mantashe
By Ongama Mtimka - 01 February 2023 - 10:56
Gwede Mantashe is unlikely to go anywhere as mineral resources and energy minister, despite calls for him to be fired for his purported role in the energy crisis the country faces.
That is because, quite frankly, there would be no Cyril Ramaphosa second term without the intervention of Mantashe at a crucial time in the run-up to the 55th ANC conference last December...
Unlikely Ramaphosa will remove minister who is his biggest backer for second term
ONGAMA MTIMKA | Problems at Eskom are bigger than Mantashe
Gwede Mantashe is unlikely to go anywhere as mineral resources and energy minister, despite calls for him to be fired for his purported role in the energy crisis the country faces.
That is because, quite frankly, there would be no Cyril Ramaphosa second term without the intervention of Mantashe at a crucial time in the run-up to the 55th ANC conference last December...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos