Columnists

Unlikely Ramaphosa will remove minister who is his biggest backer for second term

ONGAMA MTIMKA | Problems at Eskom are bigger than Mantashe

By Ongama Mtimka - 01 February 2023 - 10:56

Gwede Mantashe is unlikely to go anywhere as mineral resources and energy minister, despite calls for him to be fired for his purported role in the energy crisis the country faces.

That is because, quite frankly, there would be no Cyril Ramaphosa second term without the intervention of Mantashe at a crucial time in the run-up to the 55th ANC conference last December...

