Letters

A well-calculated plan to plunge SA into civil disobedience

READER LETTER | JZ’s bogus Sanco plan a veiled new political party

01 February 2023 - 12:27
Former South African President Jacob Zuma.
Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

I have observed with utter disgust the continued behaviour and attempt of former president Jacob Zuma to sensationalise the emotions of the people of SA into battles that do not really exist.

His mobilisation of his supporters to establish a bogus SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) provincial branch is a well-calculated plan to plunge this country into civil disobedience as he has proved himself to be an expert in the field of lawlessness.

While he may as well be forgiven for these shenanigans that he continues to display as it is expected of him, we also continue to doubt the intelligence of those who follow him sheepishly. Can it be that they are like-minded?

This bogus Sanco may as well be a veiled new political party formed by his supporters after having failed in their attempts to frustrate the ANC elective conference in December. He will be crisscrossing the country in an attempt to de-campaign President Cyril Ramaphosa leading up to the next general elections, using his bogus structure to forge links with similar minded structures that seek to undermine the rule of law in our country. Surely JZ is a very easy book to read.

Ben Maserumule, Mamelodi East

