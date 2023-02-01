The ANC will suffer a huge blow in the next national elections. For Pule Mabe to refuse to take a memorandum brought by the DA was an insult to South Africans. The ANC thinks that load-shedding is the only blunder on its shoulders, whereas the downfall of the SA economy is its fault. Yet, it wants to carry on ruling this torn-apart country.
Railways went down, most companies relying on it were affected and some closed. We have to rely on trucks to transport heavy goods on bad roads. Iscor collapsed because of ANC ignorance, posts and telecommunications followed,
Airports are on the brink of collapse and South Africans believe the lies of Cyril Ramaphosa when he says he has a plan to rescue Eskom. The Johannesburg CBD is like a hobo city. The National Party gave the ANC a wealthy country with a healthy economy, however the ANC went to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lesotho to look for investors.
Airports are also on the brink of collapse
READER LETTER | ANC must suffer at 2024 polls for ruining the country
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times/ File photo
The ANC will suffer a huge blow in the next national elections. For Pule Mabe to refuse to take a memorandum brought by the DA was an insult to South Africans. The ANC thinks that load-shedding is the only blunder on its shoulders, whereas the downfall of the SA economy is its fault. Yet, it wants to carry on ruling this torn-apart country.
Railways went down, most companies relying on it were affected and some closed. We have to rely on trucks to transport heavy goods on bad roads. Iscor collapsed because of ANC ignorance, posts and telecommunications followed,
Airports are on the brink of collapse and South Africans believe the lies of Cyril Ramaphosa when he says he has a plan to rescue Eskom. The Johannesburg CBD is like a hobo city. The National Party gave the ANC a wealthy country with a healthy economy, however the ANC went to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Lesotho to look for investors.
READER LETTER| DA only interested in keeping policy status quo
READER LETTER | People who lose a job deserve comfort and support from family
How can you seek investors in countries who live far below the poverty line? They came to SA, they don’t pay taxes, the government cannot control them and the ANC says because of Pan-Africanism these people have to live and run their businesses free in this country while we South Africans are paying too much tax to support these foreigners.
Because of the ANC national conference, this year Sars declined to pay our tax returns. Nevertheless, we will meet in 2024. President Cyril Ramaphosa worries too much about ANC affairs rather than the country’s affairs. The DA should stop going to Luthuli House otherwise the Marikana issue will repeat itself. Ramaphosa has spent more money than Jacob Zuma on loans that he has taken. What happened to the billions he borrowed? Now the country is sitting in big debt because of this fool.
Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos