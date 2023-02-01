SOWETAN | Some real urgency is needed
By Sowetan - 01 February 2023 - 11:24
SA has been in the debilitating throes of loadshedding since 2008. It was problem long in the making as it’s common knowledge that Eskom warned the government of then president Thabo Mbeki of the need to increase generation capacity if power supply was to meet the needs of a then exponentially growing economy.
To his credit, Mbeki apologised for his role in plunging the country into darkness. However, when loadshedding started to be a lived reality of South Africans across all divides, Mbeki – running out of his allocated time in office – wouldn’t be part of the solution...
