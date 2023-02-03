That’s beside some economic activities in her community having collapsed as a consequence of damaged electrical equipment repudiated by insurers. Yet, promises are recycled into platitudes with no end in sight. In March 2019, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said Eskom will overcome the electricity crisis in two years’ time.
READER LETTER | Politicians promises are recycled
Blackouts have gone completely haywire
Image: Freddy Mavunda
As calls increase on the government to expedite energy generation from independent producers, politicians are having a field day with their conjuncture. At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the target to eradicate loadshedding is 12-18 months.
Meanwhile, minerals resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe claimed that there’s excess electricity idling in the system. Mantashe further said it will take 6-12 months to address rolling blackouts if Eskom pays attention to the problem. However, the so-called experts dismiss his claims as outright lies.
In the midst of all this, imagine the plight of Koko Modipadi from Sekabing in Limpopo. She started a café after serving as a domestic worker for 35 years, apart from it operating at a loss due to never-ending power interruptions. Now she’ll have to contend with the electricity tariff increase amid paying higher costs for a gas cooker to keep the business running during loadshedding.
Loadshedding promotes poverty, says Sacono
