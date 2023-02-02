While destruction, decay, and corruption are ongoing, the incapable, self-serving and self-enriching politicians of our country play politics. Important matters are not dealt with urgently enough.
Citizens are sick and tired of the outdated politics, blame gaming, infighting, and slandering, leaving us with ongoing daily challenges. While this is happening, our country is slipping further into decay.
As if it’s not enough, Julius Malema decides to sow further deceit and destruction by calling a nationwide strike. This while our economy is already on its knees, mostly because of loadshedding.
What does he not understand? The same can be said about politicians and the unions. Decay and poor service delivery began when municipalities were politicised.
READER LETTER | SA cannot afford further decline caused by politics
Image: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Not only are they used for cadre employment, but also for corruption. Politicians in general clearly disrespect the citizens of SA. They do not have the will to work together to fix the mess they left us with.
SA has made many people wealthy. It saddens me to see some of these people leave when times get tough, but at the same time one does understand why.
Yet, we still have skilled, honourable and capable citizens. Data from Treasury shows that a staggering 2.5-million overburdened South Africans cover 84% of all personal income tax in the 2022/2023 financial year. This scenario cannot continue.
Rightfully much has changed over the years, but what’s happening in SA is clearly not working as the country cannot afford it any longer.
There are too many political players in play. SA requires one new game changer, to oust all the other parties, including the ANC; made up of trustworthy, skillful, competent, and capable people who put the needs of the country and all citizens before themselves.
People who can think, act decisively and constructively plan to get achievable results as soon as possible. People who lead, unite, and serve all 60-million people in SA equally well. We clearly see the destructive squabbling of parties at municipal level, leaving citizens with little hope for it to work at national level. It is a shame.
Marianne Barnard, Durban
