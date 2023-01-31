×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Loadshedding promotes poverty, says Sacono

Organisation pleads with ANC to end power outages immediately

31 January 2023 - 07:15

As long as Eskom’s blackouts persist poverty will not be eliminated.

This was the strong message that Tintswalo Makhubele, secretary-general of the SA Congress Of Non-Profit Organisations (Sacono) sent to the ANC at the party’s NEC lekgotla on Sunday during her presentation on the effect blackouts have on communities and small businesses...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding