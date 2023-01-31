Loadshedding promotes poverty, says Sacono
Organisation pleads with ANC to end power outages immediately
As long as Eskom’s blackouts persist poverty will not be eliminated.
This was the strong message that Tintswalo Makhubele, secretary-general of the SA Congress Of Non-Profit Organisations (Sacono) sent to the ANC at the party’s NEC lekgotla on Sunday during her presentation on the effect blackouts have on communities and small businesses...
