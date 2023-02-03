READER LETTER | Fans missed out on fair play at last year's Aussie Open

I hate injustice. I embrace fair play in all aspects of our lives because it increases the production of endorphins in the system.
As an SA patriot I was happy at Bafana Bafana winning the African Cup of Nations in 1996 but I was not impressed. The then champions, Nigeria, did not come to our shores to defend their title. So, our win was undeserved, though it was beyond SA’s control, as it proved years later.
That it is why I was elated when Novak Djokovic, the real tennis champion, won the Australian Open on Sunday. Rafael Nadal undeservedly won last year because the best behind the scenes were shouting asiphelelanga (some of us are not competing).
So much harm was caused by the man-made Covid-19 pandemic. Djokovic, rejecting vaccination, was deported from Australia ahead of the 2022 tournament due to Oz’s strict laws.
Every country has the right to make its own laws and ensure that they are implemented for world peace’s sake. Australia, as a member of the world of nations, did the right thing. However, we were denied fair play.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
