The proposal to have permanent stage 2 loadshedding for two years is unattractive.
This is according to mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who told an energy dialogue hosted by the ANC on Thursday that the focus should rather be on ending load-shedding.
“I heard an announcement of loadshedding level 2 being permanent for two to three years. That is not attractive. We must have resolve to eliminate load-shedding,” said Mantashe.
His comments come after Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana announced on Sunday that the power utility was exploring placing the country at permanent stages 2 and 3 for two years.
Makwana said this would create a level of predictability while also giving Eskom time to fix and service its infrastructure.
Permanent stage 2 loadshedding for two years 'not attractive': Mantashe
Eskom should rather aim to immediately end power cuts, says energy minister
“The recovery plan requires that power stations are given head room to execute. We want to ensure we create some predictability by implementing some level of permanence between stages 2 and 3 loadshedding for the next two years to give sufficient space for maintenance while giving the country a level of consistency to plan livelihoods better,” said Makwana.
Though Mantashe does not agree, this suggestion received support from the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal at its provincial executive committee (PEC) at the weekend.
The party’s provincial secretary in KZN Bheki Mtolo said President Cyril Ramaphosa, who spent Monday with the PEC, had been honest about the challenges facing Eskom, saying they cannot be resolved immediately.
He hailed Ramaphosa as an “ethical” man who is honest on the true state of Eskom’s problems. “He told us that the challenges of Eskom are not going to be solved in three months,” Mtolo said.
“That’s why South Africans can be ready if the president one day says let’s keep the country on stage 2 for two full years so we take our fleet, buy materials, revamp our fleet, then when we come back we end load-shedding forever. Then South Africans will know that we’ve got a government that’s got clarity of thought.”
Mantashe disagreed, saying this proposal is not desirable. He said Eskom's immediate focus should be on:
