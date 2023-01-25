×

Letters

READER LETTER | Violent crime is not democracy

By READER LETTER - 25 January 2023 - 08:42
A 36-year-old Limpopo woman has been arrested of allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death.
As a nation under siege, we are in mourning over the brutal murders of innocent citizens across our rainbow nation. We are reeling in shock at all the horrible events that seem to overwhelm us on a daily basis. We profess to be a democracy, but the sad reality is that we are living under siege.

The murders and kidnappings, that we are grimly witnessing on a daily basis, have prompted serious soul searching as this escalating menace is pervasive in SA. Violent crime accompanied by death in our beleaguered country cannot continue without drastic consequences for the perpetrators.

Law and order has collapsed and the law abiding masses have no right to their lives and properties. These ruthless criminals terrorize our society, deprive us of our livelihoods and snatch our God-given rights to life and liberty.

How long are law-abiding citizens going to live everyday in the shadows of fear and intimidation by criminals?

Every person tends to value his or her life pre-eminently, and every society must place a high value on preserving it. We are slowly being transformed into a nation of fear, where we cannot enjoy fundamental rights in peace.

Violent crime has now become a hydra-headed monster nearly impossible to contain. We cannot allow murder and armed robberies to go on unchecked. This is lunacy. We must as a community and as an embattled nation stop the relentless push toward anarchy by reinforcing the rule of law.

We must always solemnly remember that today’s mourners can become tomorrow’s victims. The practice of taking human life on slight or no provocation has fearfully increased.

Crime and deadly violence will remain at the doorsteps of our community until and unless its roots are cut. As our community grieves, we must always remember that human life is intrinsically valuable and sacrosanct.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni

