The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) and the EFF have called for justice for slain Jennifer Motlhomi after her husband, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, was arrested on Friday.
Motlhomi, 31, was stabbed to death at the couple’s home in Kanana, North West, in November.
Kula was arrested in Klerksdorp and charged with murder.
The women’s league said in a statement that while it acknowledges that Kula’s case “is still to be tested in court, his arrest gives the ANCWL enough to take a stand”.
“The ANCWL will always be on the side of the victims, the weak and the vulnerable of our society until a non-sexist society is attained.”
The EFF said Motlhomi’s name has been added to the senseless Intimate Partner (IP) femicide list and “also reaffirmed the patriarchal culture that men turn their homes and the bodies of their women partners into crime scenes”.
“One in three women are murdered daily in South Africa by their intimate partner.
Calls for justice after ANC MP nabbed for wife’s ‘murder’
EFF add legislator on intimate partner femicide list
“While the onslaught of women by men remains alarming, it is most disturbing that even in the parliament of South Africa, the legislative arm of our country, the call to end femicide has fallen on deaf ears. We call on the speaker of parliament to give intensive oversight to the ethics committee that is often found wanting in dealing with cases of abuse reported to it.”
Women for Change paid tribute on its social media platforms to Motlhomi .
“Jennifer expressed on Facebook, that she ‘feared for her life’. She posted on May 28 2022: ‘GBV is real. If I wake up killed or any of my family members murdered please don’t look far.’
.
“Our hearts are broken. We will fight for your justice,” said Women for Change.
