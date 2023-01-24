Speaking to TimesLIVE, Big 5 Hlabisa mayor Thembitshe Khumalo said he was aware of the protest.
Khumalo said ward councillors had been sent to the scene to obtain more details.
“I am waiting to receive a full report. Soon I will make my way to engage with the community. It is true the issue of car theft in the area is growing at rapid speed. The community is fed up because they believe nothing has been done. I am told there are vehicles belonging to teachers that were stolen a few days ago,” said Khumalo.
Khumalo said they are concerned that even though national and provincial government launched a plan to curb the crime, incidents are escalating.
He said they have noticed the criminal trend was moving from the northern part to the inner part of the province.
Truck and bus set alight during protest over cross-border crime in northern KZN
Image: Social Media
A truck allegedly from Mozambique and a bus were torched on the R22 between Hluhluwe and Mbazwana, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday when communities protested against cross-border crimes.
Sources said the protest action was initiated by residents in Hlabisa, Umhlabuyalingana and other areas next to the Mozambique border.
The community is allegedly fed up with little to no action by authorities to curb the theft of motor vehicles which are transported to Mozambique.
It is alleged that over the past few weeks there has been an increase in carjacking in the areas, with SUVs and bakkies targeted.
