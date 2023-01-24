×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police minister visits KZN town after officer and family shot dead

By TImesLIVE - 24 January 2023 - 11:56
Police minister Bheki Cele arrives at the Port Edward police station on Tuesday after an officer and members of his family were killed.
Police minister Bheki Cele arrives at the Port Edward police station on Tuesday after an officer and members of his family were killed.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Police minister Bheki Cele went to the Port Edward police station ahead of his visit to pay respects to the relatives of a slain police officer in KwaNzimakwe on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Warrant officer Roger Mavundla, 39, and his family were ambushed in their car on Saturday night. Mavundla, his fiancée Khanyisile Mthuli, his son Thando, 17 and daughter Siyamthanda, 10 died. A third child, Simthandile, 7, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Mavundla’s death comes after Sgt Simphiwe Nyawo was killed in a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Jozini on the north coast.

Cele is accompanied by his deputy Cassel Mathale and provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The visit is also expected to highlight crime patterns in the province. 

TimesLIVE

Gauteng officer hijacked and robbed while in police van

Police have launched a manhunt for three men who allegedly hijacked and robbed an operational commander from Temba police station, north of Pretoria, ...
News
1 day ago

One person killed during vehicle hijacking at King Shaka airport

A security officer was fatally shot during an alleged hijacking in the King Shaka International Airport precinct on Tuesday night.
News
6 days ago

KZN cop killer shot dead in face-off with police

A suspect who was being sought for the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal police officer was shot dead when he attempted to kill more police officers during a ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...