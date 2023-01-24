Police minister Bheki Cele went to the Port Edward police station ahead of his visit to pay respects to the relatives of a slain police officer in KwaNzimakwe on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
Warrant officer Roger Mavundla, 39, and his family were ambushed in their car on Saturday night. Mavundla, his fiancée Khanyisile Mthuli, his son Thando, 17 and daughter Siyamthanda, 10 died. A third child, Simthandile, 7, is in a critical condition in hospital.
Mavundla’s death comes after Sgt Simphiwe Nyawo was killed in a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Jozini on the north coast.
Cele is accompanied by his deputy Cassel Mathale and provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
The visit is also expected to highlight crime patterns in the province.
TimesLIVE
Police minister visits KZN town after officer and family shot dead
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
