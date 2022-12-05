In addition, we all know that no amount of pressure or weapon can kill the ANC. The only weapon that can kill it is its leaders, and the ANC does not belong to its leaders but the masses of our people. Having said that, it would be important that the people themselves be allowed to express their views as far as these developments are concerned.
READER LETTER | Let the voice of masses be heard
Image: Alaister Russell
The Phala Phala panel report is on everyone’s lips at all corners of the Republic – in the taxis, taverns, workplaces and at homes, where even children are also voicing their opinions.
Legal gurus, professors and experts are analysing and interrogating the report, which caused the rand to plummet. We are told that the report will be considered by parliament, which will map the way forward.
Political parties have already called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to vacate office, some even calling for the dissolution of parliament and early national elections. One thinks of the scripture John 8:7 when Jesus said: “Whichever one of you has committed no sin may throw the first stone at her [sex worker].”
We cannot ignore the fact that Ramaphosa is the darling of the masses and the people of SA are relying on him to improve the economic status of our country, create employment, fight hunger and poverty, and provide basic services, such as water and electricity to the people.
Ramaphosa is one person who can be trusted with lobbying for international investments to stimulate growth and development.
SOWETAN | Nail-biting week for president
In addition, we all know that no amount of pressure or weapon can kill the ANC. The only weapon that can kill it is its leaders, and the ANC does not belong to its leaders but the masses of our people. Having said that, it would be important that the people themselves be allowed to express their views as far as these developments are concerned.
The call for a referendum to decide on early elections must be made and allow people to give their voice. Already we are aware that the decorum of parliament has been eroded and people have lost trust in it, thanks to MPs' misbehaviour.
Now is the time for the voice of the ordinary masses be heard.
Dinyalo Elias Mampane
Ga-Tisane, Limpopo
