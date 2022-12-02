Herron said while a resignation would set a new, admirable and high standard for accountability, Ramaphosa is not guilty of any crime, “as he has strenuously averred”. He should remain at his desk and clear his name, which would be in the best interests of the country.
The loudest calls for Ramaphosa to step aside from his duties as president or resign came from the so-called RET faction in the ANC.
Herron warned if Ramaphosa “walked away” now it would plunge the country into a leadership crisis, with potentially devastating short-term stability and socioeconomic impacts.
“The country’s political leadership and economic direction cannot be dictated by opportunism, skulduggery, unproven allegations and Stalingrad legal defence strategies,” he said.
“President Ramaphosa’s presidency was meant to usher in a period of state renewal and while there were signs of relapse in the looting of the country’s Covid resources under his watch we must acknowledge progress has been made in institutional re-capacitation and accountability.
“Ironically, this re-capacitation and accountability will now face a fundamental test of its integrity in respect of Ramaphosa’s own alleged nefarious activities.”
Ramaphosa's political position is precarious just two weeks before the ANC is set to hold its elective conference, where he has had made himself available for a second term.
GOOD says whether he survives the elective conference unscathed or not, Ramaphosa’s position at a time of massive socioeconomic strain and political contestation in the country is too important to be determined by “baying hyenas at his door”.
“If he has broken any laws, he must face the legal and constitutional consequences.”
TimesLIVE
GOOD party in defence of Ramaphosa against 'baying hyenas at his door'
Image: Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa should not contemplate or be bullied into resigning on the basis of the untested findings of an independent panel in respect of cash stolen from his farm.
This is the advice of the GOOD party for the president before an ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Friday afternoon.
Ramaphosa on Thursday cancelled a planned address to the nation during which he was expected to step down after an independent panel headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found he may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
LISTEN | Phala phala report and its significance
However, the GOOD party said a resignation now would be premature.
“The panel did not find Ramaphosa guilty of anything,” GOOD secretary-general and MP Brett Herron said.
“Rather, the panel, conducting a preliminary assessment and on its own version, made its recommendations with limited facts at its disposal. It recommended that the president had a prima facie case to answer.”
Herron said while a resignation would set a new, admirable and high standard for accountability, Ramaphosa is not guilty of any crime, “as he has strenuously averred”. He should remain at his desk and clear his name, which would be in the best interests of the country.
The loudest calls for Ramaphosa to step aside from his duties as president or resign came from the so-called RET faction in the ANC.
Herron warned if Ramaphosa “walked away” now it would plunge the country into a leadership crisis, with potentially devastating short-term stability and socioeconomic impacts.
“The country’s political leadership and economic direction cannot be dictated by opportunism, skulduggery, unproven allegations and Stalingrad legal defence strategies,” he said.
“President Ramaphosa’s presidency was meant to usher in a period of state renewal and while there were signs of relapse in the looting of the country’s Covid resources under his watch we must acknowledge progress has been made in institutional re-capacitation and accountability.
“Ironically, this re-capacitation and accountability will now face a fundamental test of its integrity in respect of Ramaphosa’s own alleged nefarious activities.”
Ramaphosa's political position is precarious just two weeks before the ANC is set to hold its elective conference, where he has had made himself available for a second term.
GOOD says whether he survives the elective conference unscathed or not, Ramaphosa’s position at a time of massive socioeconomic strain and political contestation in the country is too important to be determined by “baying hyenas at his door”.
“If he has broken any laws, he must face the legal and constitutional consequences.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos