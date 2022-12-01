ANC brand battered by panel's report on Phala Phala – Mabe

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe says it would be very irresponsible of the party not to find the independent panel's report on Phala Phala concerning, adding that brand ANC had been battered.
Mabe's comments come hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on the Phala Phala scandal. The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) was also expected to convene a virtual meeting later this evening at 7pm.
Speaking at Luthuli House on Thursday, Mabe said the NEC would meet, discuss and communicate its position on the matter.
"Anything that affects the credibility and public standing of the ANC is concerning, whether it's Phala Phala or any other matter that is concerning leaders of the ANC is concerning.
"It would be very irresponsible of us to say we're not concerned. The fact that the Phala Phala reports have played themselves in the manner they have... we will be unfair if we don't acknowledge that the brand ANC got to be battered," Mabe said.
Parliament's three-member panel found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer on the origins of the foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020. The report found there was no evidence as to how the money came into the country and the exact amount of foreign currency stolen is yet to be disclosed.
The report also found inconsistencies between the president's version of events and that of the head of the presidential protection unit, Wally Rhoode.
"The ANC has a good story to tell and that is something we took when we went to the 2019 elections. It also has negative issues that are reported about of its members and it's these issues that ultimately determine how the general public relate to the ANC.
"The purpose of us agreeing to embark on renewal path, we wanted to present an ANC that has not foregone the moral initiative, an ANC alive to the things it needs to do, whether by its own actions, own words.
"Phala Phala has largely attracted negative sentiment, but what would have put the ANC at ease is the president had voluntarily agreed to appear before the integrity commission and unfortunately the section 89 report is ahead and we would be much more informed in our response as the ANC if we were relying on work our own integrity commission has done," Mabe said.
Soon after the report was made public on Wednesday, NEC member and cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said Ramaphosa should resign.
Her sentiments were echoed by former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini, who described Ramaphosa as “compromised”.
ANC brand battered by panel's report on Phala Phala – Mabe
Ramaphosa expected to address the nation on Thursday on farmgate scandal
Image: Freddy Mavunda
