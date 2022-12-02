Will he go or will he stay?
ANC to discuss Ramaphosa's future
SA is a nation on a knife's edge with the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to be decided by his party this weekend.
On Thursday, South Africans expected a national address from the president following the independent panel’s findings that he has a case to answer to about the origins of the foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020. ..
