SOWETAN | Nail-biting week for president
By Sowetan - 05 December 2022 - 08:41
This week President Cyril Ramaphosa will mount arguably his biggest fight to hold onto the presidency.
The ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee, will debate and decide on its approach to the report by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, which found that Ramaphosa has a prima facie case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal. ..
