Nelson Mandela delivered what many thought impossible after his release from prison in 1990, by building a democracy where black and white had the vote.
Right now SA is in a crisis because of the lack of credible leaders. As South Africans, we were hoping that the current crop of "leaders" would be inspired by Madiba. We were hoping that the ANC, Mandela's party, would choose a person who is not after riches.
But our hopes for a humble, honest and fair leader were dashed when the Zumarites announced their two preferred candidates for the presidency of the country and the party. Both Zweli Mkhize and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma don't qualify to be anywhere near the seat of power.
Apart from being still embroiled in the Digital Vibes scandal, Mkhize as a person is as inspiring as watching a dying fish gasping for air. With Mkhize at the helm, Investors are going to flee the country.
As for NDZ, she failed at the Africa Union. Who can forget that she was the Gupta choice for the presidency in 2017? With her in power, Msholozi would be calling the shots from Nkandla and he would be gunning for chief justice Zondo, the NPA, Hawks, Ipid, Billy Downer and other upstanding individuals and institutions.
South Africans are tired of politics of " Big Men" who live in luxury while the citizens scrabble to eat.
These demi-gods look at power as something they own and should be passed on to their kin. Catherine Ochieng, a teacher in Kisumu, Kenya, once said:" We are in trouble in Africa. We have been left without leadership. No-one will fit Mandela's shoes. Dictators who are power hungry will kill Africa's dream."
Only mentally retarded people will vote for the ANC in 2024.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | We must stop politicians who think they own us
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
