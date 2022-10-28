We have witnessed the chapter closure of ANC way back in December 2007. Well, the previous administrations had minor problems which were easy to sweep them under the carpet but the administration that took over in 2007 were the real mafias.
Thabo Mbeki was spot on when he said people are paid to kill their own comrades for positions, South African politicians are the highest paid jobs in the continent, you can be a grade 12 dropout but as soon as you can say Amandla - you can be wealthy.
Even if we can say we need at least honors degree to be in parliament, all ANC MPs will fake qualifications. Pallo Jordan faked doctorate degree and he was a minister under ANC government.
Amos Motloding, Jamela, Limpopo
READER LETTER | ANC is on its knees
Image: Thulani Mbele
