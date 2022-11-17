×

Letters

READER LETTER | Phala Phala adds to moral decay

By READER LETTER - 17 November 2022 - 10:09
Phala Phala farm in Bela Bela, Limpopo, where a large sum of money was stolen in February 2020.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Phala Phala saga continues to simmer every day under the nation’s political radar. It is difficult to sift fact from fiction, while damage control is in full motion.

The drama reminds us of the Watergate break in, during Richard Nixon’s US presidency that eventually forced him to resign in disgrace. Our political system has been strangled by the misconceptions, dishonesty and brazen defiance held and espoused by all our political leaders. The truth is hard to come by, and even harder to recognise in the current volatile political climate.

It was Clifford Thurlow who once offered these profound words: "If you pile lie upon lie the pile gets so high the truth is obscured."

The nation is having a moral convulsion. Levels of trust in our elected leaders, our institutions and in our convoluted politics are in a precipitous decline. Our current crop of leaders are masters of the art of deception.

Corruption is being unearthed everyday, converging on the inescapable conclusion that our tainted politics is rotten to the core with naked thievery and monumental failure. Our leaders in governance are spineless politicians rotten to the core without virtue, without any level of human integrity, devoid of self respect, self reflection. Without courage and vision and without the moral compass to recognise their own malevolence.

We grimly see these negative traits in those whom we entrust our future. It is indeed tragic and frightening that our governing institutions have become increasingly dysfunctional

A combination of intellectual rigidity and the power of selective entrenched political actors is preventing critical institutions from being reformed. The struggling masses feel disgusted by the state of society. Trust in every government institution has plummeted. Moral indignation is widespread. Contempt for established power is intense.

The cancer of distrust has spread to every vital organ, have digressed into a broken crippled nation, as clearly evidenced by relentless theft and destruction of our country’s crown jewels by those in authority and their local and foreign sidekicks.

Our nation’s rapid descent into a culture of theft is undoubtedly leading our country into a calamitous future. Today we have shameless leaders who are enthroned and legitimised by elections. Our democracy has lost its way. 

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni

Speech Bubbles

