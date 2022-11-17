President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t spur an impending impeachment. Truth be told, Ramaphosa contravened Executive Ethics Code and then discharged a babbled-loaded spin to quash an indictment.
Even a grade 11 pupil is intelligent enough to know that the manager had every freedom to report to the police whatever crime was committed at Phala Phala farm. But Ramaphosa chose a pell-mell rush for the deployment of his security detail.
That created an impression of a well thought-out scheme to conceal a crime. Typical of disguises, Ramaphosa claimed on various platforms that he was away on government business when the head of the presidential protection unit attended a scene of crime.
Yet there’s no case docket, exposing his claim as ethically hollow. Worse, fugitives are still at large with undisclosed cash from sale of stock. A promise to find reconciled sales receipts to confirm money stolen metamorphosised into a sub judice.
It resembled controversial ethical issues witnessed under his leadership of hiding behind law. Ramaphosa couldn’t begin to lead a renewal programme, even after a promise of a new dawn. Why should we trust anything from him? Indifferent to criticism, former president Thabo Mbeki broke the silence to raise salient points on the need to make a course correction.
It’s uncontestably vital to redeem the image and political hegemony of the movement in society. Safe to say Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma remains a tried and tested cadre fit for purpose. Unless there’s a reasoned explanation from those who call for Ramaphosa’s re-election.
It’s obvious that Ramaphosa won’t escape a grill for stashing away cash in foreign currencies at his farm. International authorities may quiz Ramaphosa and find himself in the headlines. All that would have wider risks to stability and put a damper on investor confidence to do more harm to the country.
Morgan Phaahla, Vosloorus
READER LETTER | Why should we trust Ramaphosa now?
Image: Antonio Muchave
