Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele recently tried to justify abnormal ministerial benefits, saying ministerial jobs are the most insecure ones as ministers serve at the behest of the president. The only way for ministers to secure their jobs is through adequate service delivery.
There are many insecure jobs in the country with ministerial jobs not on the list. Truth be told, politicians are in parliament for self-interest, for money, and not to serve the people, as they always make us believe so.
Recently, it has been revealed that MPs are paying rent of R207 per month for occupying houses at parliamentary village, while their cabinet counterparts are paying R1,200 per month for their allocated houses in both Cape Town and Pretoria. To further drain the fiscus, after every election these houses are renovated by the government and all movables are replaced, sometimes at costs close to the value of the house.
Parliamentarians are living like they were parachuted from somewhere and landed in SA. These are people who talk right, but walk left, because there’s nowhere in SA where a tenant can pay R207 rent, not even a one-roomed zozo in informal settlements. It’s high time that the ministerial hand book also goes through public participation like all new Bills and Amendments to the Acts.
Phepisi Radipere, GaRamokadi-kadi, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Politicians in parliament for money, not service delivery
Image: Anton Scholtz
