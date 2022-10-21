×

Letters

READER LETTER | Sisulu behaviour unsuited for an honourable MP

By READER LETTER - 21 October 2022 - 12:42
Minister of tourism Lindiwe Sisulu.
Minister of tourism Lindiwe Sisulu.
Image: Theo Jeptha

Lindiwe Sisulu, the honorable MP and tourism minister who is aspiring to become the next president of the ANC and hopefully the state president, never stops to amaze.

Not long ago she was all out attacking the judiciary appointed by the government she is leading, now she has turned to attack the department of correctional services.

Is there something that she thinks SA owes her above the rest?

Could she really stoop so low to call the media to tell the world that she has been denied access to see a criminal colleague and even shout so loud about him having been denied parole.

This word "parole" has really lost its meaning to politicians like herself.

If this country is looking to this honourable member of parliament to be our next president, then our country will turn into a peel of a banana, let alone a banana republic, on which its own people will slip into misery.

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen

