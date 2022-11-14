The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is a social club mostly occupied for photo opportunities. Its so-called meetings are networking gatherings of rulers intoxicated with power.
Their mission is to strike lucrative deals for self-enrichment. Then they fill their pot-bellies with braaied meat, which is washed down with champagne and the gathering is over.
Look at what is happening in northern Mozambique. There’s no end in sight to the sufferings of the Mozambicans. The futile SADC mission in Mozambique is being extended now and then without any ceasefire. Truth is, the people of that part of Africa have given up on SADC. The insurgency will continue until thousands of people perish.
When are we going to know and taste peace, stability, law and order as well as prosperity in this region? Part of man’s chief duty is to solve problems on earth. We enter institutions of learning to empower ourselves with such values and skills.
Where are our academics or the so-called think-tanks with the requisite knowledge to take well-informed decisions for the benefit of all? Graça Machel, Mozambique’s former first lady, must please help the people of the province of Cabo Delgado.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | SADC doing the region a serious disservice
Image: GCIS.
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is a social club mostly occupied for photo opportunities. Its so-called meetings are networking gatherings of rulers intoxicated with power.
Their mission is to strike lucrative deals for self-enrichment. Then they fill their pot-bellies with braaied meat, which is washed down with champagne and the gathering is over.
Look at what is happening in northern Mozambique. There’s no end in sight to the sufferings of the Mozambicans. The futile SADC mission in Mozambique is being extended now and then without any ceasefire. Truth is, the people of that part of Africa have given up on SADC. The insurgency will continue until thousands of people perish.
When are we going to know and taste peace, stability, law and order as well as prosperity in this region? Part of man’s chief duty is to solve problems on earth. We enter institutions of learning to empower ourselves with such values and skills.
Where are our academics or the so-called think-tanks with the requisite knowledge to take well-informed decisions for the benefit of all? Graça Machel, Mozambique’s former first lady, must please help the people of the province of Cabo Delgado.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos